Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

More Videos

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:21

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Pause
Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads 2:46

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:43

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:18

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

  • Watch: Five alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis

    Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department
Firefighters battled a five alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday. One civilian and one firefighter were transported to hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. St. Louis Fire Department

National

Firefighters from Missouri, Illinois battle five-alarm warehouse blaze in St. Louis

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

November 15, 2017 1:28 PM

Multiple fire departments, including O’Fallon and Fairview Heights, were called for a five-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis on Wednesday.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a wall collapsed at the warehouse, smashing part of a fire truck at about 11:30 a.m. Two firefighters had injuries, including one with burns. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

St. Louis Fire Department was called to the warehouse basement fire near 39th Street and Park Avenue near Cardinal Glennon Hospital around 10:30 a.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.

By 11:30 a.m., the fire at Park Warehouse Service had been upgraded to a five-alarm situation.

According to KSDK, one of the buildings collapsed and one person, a warehouse worker, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The firefighters were evacuated from the warehouse, KSDK reported.

The building was still engulfed as of noon, Fox news reported.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:21

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Pause
Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:36

Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads 2:46

Parents in Indian Land team up in call for sidewalks near dangerous roads

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:43

Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:18

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player 1:55

Pat Kelsey on what makes Winthrop senior Xavier Cooks a special player

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 1:11

Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 1:39

Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates

  • New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

    Under the new guidelines, the number of adults with high blood pressure will rise to 103 million from 72 million. Hypertension is the leading cause of heart disease and heart-related deaths in the U.S. and worldwide.

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

View More Video