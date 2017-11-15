Ex-members of church urge overturning of court agreement

FILE - In this 2012 photo provided by a former member of the church, Word of Faith Fellowship leader Jane Whaley, center, holds a baby with her husband, Sam, center right, and others during a ceremony in the church's compound in Spindale, N.C. Under the leadership of Jane Whaley, the controversial church has grown to about 750 congregants in Spindale and a total of nearly 2,000 members worldwide. AP Photo)