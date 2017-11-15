Cowboys' Elliott drops appeal, will serve rest of 6-game ban

ILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys NFL football star Ezekiel Elliott walks out of federal court in New York. Elliott has dropped his appeal on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, with five games remaining on his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence. The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo