National

Charges dropped against man seen punched by officer in video

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 2:08 AM

CLEVELAND

A judge has dismissed all charges against an unarmed black motorist who was punched by a white police officer more than a dozen times during a traffic stop outside Cleveland.

Richard Hubbard III was charged with resisting arrest, driving without a license and a traffic signal violation following his August arrest in Euclid. Cleveland.com reports Hubbard's girlfriend, 25-year-old Yolimar Tirado, also was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her car.

Court records show a judge dismissed their charges on Tuesday.

Cellphone video of Hubbard's arrest was viewed millions of times on Facebook and sparked outrage across the country.

Euclid Officer Michael Amiott was fired in October for use of excessive force and other rule violations.

