Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017 file photo, Justin Rey appears in Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan. Preliminary autopsy results confirm that dismembered human remains found inside a suburban Kansas City storage unit were those of woman whose husband was sleeping in the unit with their 4-day-old baby and 2-year-old child. The arrest affidavit for Rey was released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. He's jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson County, Kan., on child endangerment charges. He's not been charged in his wife's death. The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool File Tammy Ljungblad