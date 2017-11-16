Yorgo Foods recalled all of the Greek-style foods it makes, including some Trader Joe’s store brand foods, after listeria was found in a processing center and a food product.
National

Yorgo’s recalls Greek-style foods, plus 2 Trader Joe’s brands, over listeria concerns

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 16, 2017 01:02 PM

Yorgo Foods recalled all of the Greek-style foods it makes, including some Trader Joe's store brand foods, after listeria was found in a processing center and a food product.

“Manufacturing of all foods has been voluntarily suspended while the FDA and company continue to investigate the source of the problem and eliminate it,” Yorgo stated in the recall notice posted on the FDA site.

Listeria infections are most dangerous, possibly even fatal, to young children, elderly people, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women. Miscarriages and stillbirths can result. People in good health might suffer only high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Five days ago, Yorgo Foods recalled some varieties of Hommus and Baba Ghannouj because of listeria concerns at the company’s Manchester, New Hampshire, manufacturing facility. The products were sold in New York and New Jersey.

After the FDA found listeria in a sample of “Original Tahini Sauce,” the company initiated the nationwide recall and suspended its food production.

Consumers with the products should toss them out or return them to the store of purchase for a refund.

The Yorgo products recalled are hommus in the Original flavor; Vegetable; Garlic; Roasted Red Pepper; Lemon Pepper; Chipotle Pepper; Sundried Tomato; Green Olive; and Garlic and Chive. Salads recalled are Taboule; Chickpea; Black Bean; Three Bean; and Vegan Hoppin.

Also recalled are Spinach Hummus with Artichoke; Baba Ghannouj; Grape Leaves; Yogurt Dip Cilantro & Chive; Tahini Sauce; Falafel; and Tzatziki.

The two Trader Joe’s store-brand products recalled are: Cilantro & Chive Yogurt Dip and Tahini Sauce.

Anyone with questions can call Yorgo at 603-624-5830, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or go to Yorgo's website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

