Graphic from Placer Country Sheriff’s Office shows three people arrested for mail theft after calling 911 for help finding lost car keys.
Graphic from Placer Country Sheriff’s Office shows three people arrested for mail theft after calling 911 for help finding lost car keys. Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Graphic from Placer Country Sheriff’s Office shows three people arrested for mail theft after calling 911 for help finding lost car keys. Placer County Sheriff’s Office

National

They called 911 for help with lost car keys. They were arrested instead

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

November 16, 2017 01:55 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Sheriff’s deputies in Placer County California arrested three people on Wednesday after a large pile of mail was found inside their car.

The trio – identified as Marvin Lyles, Jeromeia Franklin and Mesha Cooper – actually called deputies to the scene, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. They had called 911 to get help starting their car, which was was parked next to a pried-open mail box.

Inside the car was a large stash on mail that wasn’t theirs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“To say the least, they were not happy to be arrested since they called us for help in locating their keys,” the department wrote in the post. All three suspects were booked at the South Placer Jail with bail ranging from $20,000 to $65,000, according to the department.

While the story of the arrest brought the obvious dumb-criminal comments on Facebook, the department used the comments section to remind people that mail theft is no joke and extremely common, especially around tax season.

“We encourage everyone to check their mailboxes daily and report any suspicious activity,” it wrote.

Mail theft has become “an epidemic and a crisis,” in California, according to the Mercury News. Thieves are looking for checks they can alter or personal information they can use to create fake credit card accounts, according to the story. To combat the problem, the Postal Service has created an email system called Informed Delivery, which sends images of letters that will be delivered later in the day, the Mercury News said.

More Videos

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine 2:07

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

Pause
Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

Amid Mueller investigation, White House statements on Comey intensify 3:27

Amid Mueller investigation, White House statements on Comey intensify

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:21

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

  • Watch some (not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two

Watch some (not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two

Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine 2:07

Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine

Pause
Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering 1:12

Former Trump campaign chair Manafort indicted for money laundering

Amid Mueller investigation, White House statements on Comey intensify 3:27

Amid Mueller investigation, White House statements on Comey intensify

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension 1:21

Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center 1:18

Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 1:13

With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:28

York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 3:38

When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there

  • New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

    Under the new guidelines, the number of adults with high blood pressure will rise to 103 million from 72 million. Hypertension is the leading cause of heart disease and heart-related deaths in the U.S. and worldwide.

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

View More Video