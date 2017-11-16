FILE- In this Oct. 26, 2006 file photo, former President Bill Clinton holds up the hand of Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democratic lawyer who is running against three-term Rep. John Sweeney, R-N.Y., at a rally in Albany, N.Y. U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said, in an interview in The New York Times, that former President Clinton should have resigned over his sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky 20 years ago.
Gillibrand: Bill Clinton should've resigned over sex affair

November 16, 2017 10:17 PM

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER'-sten JIHL'-uh-brand) says former Democratic President Bill Clinton should have resigned over his sexual affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky 20 years ago.

The New York Democrat made the remark in an interview with The New York Times that was published on its website Thursday after being asked if she believed Clinton should have stepped down at the time.

The House in 1999 voted to impeach Clinton of perjury and obstruction of its investigation into the affair. The Senate acquitted him.

Gillibrand's remarks came to light on the day Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota apologized after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her during a 2006 USO tour.

Gillibrand called Franken's behavior "very disturbing."

