National

Fort Bragg soldier collapses during physical training, dies

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 07:15 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 0 MINUTES AGO

FORT BRAGG, N.C.

A Fort Bragg soldier who collapsed during physical training has died.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that a spokesman for the 528th Sustainment Brigade says 29-year-old Sgt. Robert Thornton Jr. of Cairo, Georgia, collapsed while running Tuesday.

The cause of death is unknown and his death is under investigation.

Thornton was a power generation equipment repairer who had been part of the brigade's 112th Signal Battalion since January. The brigade is part of the 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg and its soldiers support Special Forces, civil affairs and psychological operations for soldiers around the world.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thornton enlisted in the Army in 2012, and was the recipient of several awards and decorations. He's survived by a wife and two children.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

    Under the new guidelines, the number of adults with high blood pressure will rise to 103 million from 72 million. Hypertension is the leading cause of heart disease and heart-related deaths in the U.S. and worldwide.

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 2:10

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video