He biked 14 miles every day for work. Not anymore, thanks to his 'family' of coworkers

It used to be one of the most challenging parts of Noah Robinson’s day.
Robinson, 19, had to bike six-and-a-half miles each way for his job at Glastender in Saginaw County, Michigan — a trip that took him 46 minutes exactly one way, he told ABC12.
“The only way I had to get here,” he said. “You gotta get here somehow.”
But thanks to the generosity of his coworkers, Robinson’s commute just got much easier.
That’s because they all pitched in and bought him a red 2004 Oldsmobile Alero, presenting it to Robinson just one day before his 19th birthday, MLive reported.
At first, he couldn’t believe it.
“I was speechless and happy that they got this for me,” he told MLive. “I just think like, ‘Yo, this is mine, this real.’”
There was a company-wide push to help get Robinson off his bike and behind the wheels of his new ride.
Dan McGrandy, an engineering tech at Glastender, told ABC 12 that dozens of coworkers threw in some money to pay for the car and first year of insurance for Robinson.
It only took a “few weeks” to raise enough cash for the determined teenager, he said.
“Six-and-a-half miles, one way. Rain, sleet, shine, whatever it was, he was riding his bike, and he was here on time all the time,” McGrandy told ABC12. “It just turned into, 'We could probably do something to help him out.’”
Todd Hall, president of the company, even helped Robinson practice for his driving test, which the 19-year-old took and passed last Thursday, according to CBS.
The next day, his “family” of coworkers surprised him with a car tied up with a red ribbon.
“I was out of words, I was crying. I was happy,” Robinson told CBS. “It makes me feel like blessed, like I got good people around me.”
“It was nice to be able to do it because I think he now sees that he is a part of our family,” McGrandy added to CBS, “and he knows we’re going to be there for him.”
Comments