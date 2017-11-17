Closeup of what hibiscus plants can look like, left, compared to what marijuana plants look like, right.
National

Police stormed in looking for a pot grow operation. It was hibiscus, suit says

By Matthew Martinez

November 17, 2017 11:23 AM

Audrey and Edward Cramer are suing their town, three of its police officers and their insurance company after a marijuana bust went wrong at their house because there wasn’t any marijuana to be found.

The garden police had been alerted to in the couple’s backyard in Buffalo Township, Penn., was full of flowering hibiscus instead.

In the lawsuit, filed Thursday according to the Associated Press, the Cramers allege that Buffalo Township police officers arrived with assault rifles drawn on Oct. 20, ransacked their house and detained Audrey Cramer, wearing just underwear, for more than four hours in handcuffs, without allowing her to put on clothes.

“I was not treated as though I was a human being,” Audrey Cramer, 66, told WPXI. “I don’t sleep at night.”

All this happened after their insurance agent came to their home to investigate a property damage claim and took photos of their hibiscus plants, which he mistook for marijuana plants.

The Cramers were never charged in the failed bust that took place on Oct. 5.

Edward and Audrey Cramer of Buffalo Township, Penn.
Johnathan Yeamans, the Nationwide Mutual Insurance agent who the lawsuit says “intentionally photographed the flowering hibiscus plants in such a manner as not to reveal that they had flowers on them so they would appear to resemble marijuana plants,” is also named in the civil suit, cited by the Valley News Dispatch.

When a neighbor’s tree fell on the Cramers’ house in September, Yeamans notified his company that he found what he belived to be marijuana plants in the backyard, and Nationwide later sent the Cramers a letter saying “if they failed to remove the nonexistent marijuana plants, Nationwide would cancel their insurance policy,” according to the suit, cited by the Butler Eagle.

One of the police officers named in the suit, Sgt. Scott Hess, claimed expertise on the matter when he insisted that the hibiscus plants were marijuana at the time of the arrests, but later admitted he confiscated and labeled them “tall, green, leafy suspected marijuana plants” despite knowing full well they were not, according to the News Dispatch.

“Sometimes I think they look for crime where it doesn’t exist in order to justify their existence,” Edward Cramrer, 69, told WPXI.

The Cramers are seeking monetary and compensatory damages, as well as court costs, according to the Associated Press.

