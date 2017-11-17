Part of plane engine cover fell off in flight, travelers say

In this Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, photo provided by passenger Don Bumps shows a SkyWest plane in southern Utah, which lost a piece of the plane's engine during a flight from St. George, Utah. Passengers Scott Jackson and Don Bumps say they heard a loud bang and felt vibrations about 20 minutes into the flight from St. George to Phoenix. Jackson says the pilot then made a slow turn over the Grand Canyon and the plane returned safely to the airport, where the pilot told the passengers the cause was a detached piece of cowling. SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow said the Bombardier CRJ200 regional jet returned to the airport due to an engine warning. Don Bumps via AP)