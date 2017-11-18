A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

More Videos 2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs Pause 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 3:01 Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the "John Boy & Billy" radio show 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:56 Rock Hill commemorates Juneteenth with cooler temps, entertainment 2:20 Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 0:41 Watch: Strait Herron celebrates South Pointe playoff blowout with his team 3:09 Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents 3:42 Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Thurber's graduation Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands

Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands