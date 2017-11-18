Servicemen killed in WWII to finally be buried in California

This undated photo released by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency DPAA) shows U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Homer Spence and Marine Corps Reserve Assistant Cook Frank Masoni, of Gilroy, Calif. He will be buried Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 with military honors, according to the Defense Department. Two U.S. servicemen whose remains were identified more than six decades after they were killed overseas during World War II will finally get funerals in their California hometowns. Masoni was killed in Nov. 1943 during a battle with Japanese forces on an island in the Pacific Ocean. He was 21. His remains were identified using dental and other records.