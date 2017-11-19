Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans for seat safety problem

An estimated 900,000 Honda Odyssey minivans from the past seven model years are being voluntarily recalled over a problem with some seat latches.
The recall covers Odysseys from the 2011-17 model years, Honda announced Saturday. About 800,000 of the affected vehicles were sold in the United States.
A release lever for repositioning the outer second-row seats may not latch properly, causing the seats to slide forward or backward without warning, Honda said.
The company will notify owners of affected minivans. Dealers will install additional brackets and springs to resolve the problem for free. Customers can call Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 for additional information.
Never miss a local story.
In the meantime, the company also has posted instructions for properly latching the second-row seats.
Comments