Mel Tillis, Country Music Hall of Famer known for battling stutter, dies at 85

Mel Tillis, a Country Music Hall of Fame artist known for his lifelong struggle with stuttering, died Sunday in Florida at age 85.
Tillis’ publicist has confirmed the musician died Sunday at an Ocala, Fla., hospital, reported WSMV. His family plans to announce funeral arrangements in Nashville and Florida soon.
Tillis wrote more than 1,000 songs, including “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town” for Kenny Rogers, and also performed his own songs. He may have been best known for his stutter, which did not interfere with his singing. Tillis also was the father of country singer Pam Tillis.
Rest In Peace: Mel Tillis pic.twitter.com/bmoopjEirh— Bellamy Brothers (@BellamyBrothers) November 19, 2017
So saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Mel Tillis. @PamTillis you and your family our in my prayers and in my heart. #cocacolacowboy— Billy Gilman (@BillyGilman) November 19, 2017
I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend, Mel Tillis. Sending my love and prayers to his family and friends. There will never be another Mel Tillis!❤️ #MelTillis #HeavenEveryday @PamTillis— Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) November 19, 2017
