FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, Hamilton, Ohio, firefighters move the casket for Patrick Wolterman into an awaiting fire engine at the Hodapp Funeral Home in Cincinnati. A homeowner and his nephew are scheduled to go on trial in Ohio for murder in a 2015 house fire that resulted in the death of Hamilton firefighter Wolterman. Butler County Judge Greg Stephens said the court should try to seat a jury first. He set jury selection for Monday, Nov. 6. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File Cameron Knight

National

Murder trial in Ohio firefighter's arson death set to resume

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 12:13 AM

HAMILTON, Ohio

Attorneys are ready to resume their defense of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in a firefighter's death.

Prosecutors say homeowner Lester Parker solicited nephew William "Billy" Tucker to set the fire that led to the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. The firefighter fell through a floor of the burning home.

Prosecutors say Parker wanted to collect insurance money.

Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to murder and arson counts. A former girlfriend of Tucker testified for the defense that she was with him after the time of the fire and that he had no smell of gasoline or smoke on him.

Wolterman's death was the first of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.

