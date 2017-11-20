3-2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

More Videos 0:33 Listeria is rare but dangerous Pause 1:27 Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet 1:58 Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights 2:20 Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 3:09 Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents 3:42 Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:58 S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday. The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday. Associated Press

