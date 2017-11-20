3-2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

More Videos

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Pause
Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet 1:27

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights 1:58

Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 2:20

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents 3:09

Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents

Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting 3:42

Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 1:58

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination

  • Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday.

The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday. Associated Press
The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Thursday. Associated Press

National

3-2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta

Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:17 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATLANTA

One of the nation's largest domed stadiums has been destroyed in a scheduled implosion in downtown Atlanta.

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were on hand to blast the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to smithereens Monday at 7:30 a.m. People gathered at windows of tall office buildings, at a nearby revolving hotel-top restaurant, in parking lots and at other areas around the scene downtown to watch the blast.

The dome opened in 1992, and it was flattened within about 15 seconds. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which includes the 71,250-seat dome, had said it would take 12 seconds for the explosives to go off plus another 3 seconds for sections of grandstands to be on the ground.

The dome has been replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A 5-story tall industrial strength curtain between the two stadiums was on the scene to protect the new venue from damage, officials said. Only 83 feet — less than 30 yards — separates the two venues, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The new stadium is home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United.

In addition to the retractable roof that opens like a camera lens, Mercedes-Benz Stadium boasts a 1,100-foot "halo board" video display and a giant steel sculpture of a falcon with its 70-foot wingspan at one of the main entrances.

Several streets and parts of Atlanta's transit system were closed, police said, to accommodate the blast and spectators.

The idea for the Georgia Dome dates to the mid-1980s, when civic leaders recommended a domed football stadium adjoining the city's largest convention center, the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Georgia Dome has been the site of high school football state championships, Peach Bowls, SEC championship games, two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympic basketball, three Final Four NCAA basketball tournaments, concerts, pro wrestling and other events.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Pause
Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet 1:27

Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights 1:58

Meet the mother and son team behind 3 million Christmas lights

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 2:20

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents 3:09

Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents

Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting 3:42

Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination 1:58

S.C. Governor: Chester Co. tire plant, Walmart is winning combination

  • New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

    Under the new guidelines, the number of adults with high blood pressure will rise to 103 million from 72 million. Hypertension is the leading cause of heart disease and heart-related deaths in the U.S. and worldwide.

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

View More Video