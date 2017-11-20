If you want a real tree this Christmas, get it early. Here’s why they may not last.

5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture Pause

1:27 Runners flock to Gobble Wobble to race, drink beer at biggest event yet

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

2:20 Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

3:09 Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents

1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

0:31 Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation