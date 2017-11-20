National

The Weather Channel was ready for the Georgia Dome to implode. Until the bus arrived.

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

November 20, 2017

ATLANTA

The Weather Channel might have captured the perfect shot of the Georgia Dome imploding after 25 years of use. If it weren’t for a bus.

A Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus stopped right in front of the camera just as the former home of the Atlanta Falcons went up in a cloud of dust and debris, so the Weather Channel missed all but the edges of the implosion – after 40 minutes of unobstructed streaming.

The blast happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning and in about 15 seconds, most of the structure had collapsed.

Someone in the video can be heard saying: “No, bus, get out the way! Bus! Jesus, get out of the way, bus! Are you...you... (unintelligible). What the f---. God d--- it. D---, lady!”

  • Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Associated Press

