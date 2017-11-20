Key figures in Manson case: Cult disciples, rich and famous

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 1970 file photo, Charles Manson reacts to photographers as he goes to lunch after an outbreak in court that resulted in his ejection, along with three female co-defendants, in the Sharon Tate murder trial. Authorities say Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of Tate and several others, died on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. He was 83. George Brich, File AP Photo