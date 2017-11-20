FILE - In this June 16, 2015 file photo, workers remove part of a balcony that collapsed at the Library Gardens apartment complex in Berkeley, Calif. Relatives of six college students who died when the balcony collapsed, have reached a settlement with the owners of the apartment building and the company that managed it.
FILE - In this June 16, 2015 file photo, workers remove part of a balcony that collapsed at the Library Gardens apartment complex in Berkeley, Calif. Relatives of six college students who died when the balcony collapsed, have reached a settlement with the owners of the apartment building and the company that managed it. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 16, 2015 file photo, workers remove part of a balcony that collapsed at the Library Gardens apartment complex in Berkeley, Calif. Relatives of six college students who died when the balcony collapsed, have reached a settlement with the owners of the apartment building and the company that managed it. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo

National

California balcony fall victims settle with building owner

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:24 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BERKELEY, Calif.

Relatives of six college students who died when a balcony collapsed in Berkeley, California, have reached a settlement with the owners of the apartment building and the company that managed it.

Attorney Joseph R. Lucia said in a statement Monday that terms of the settlement with owner BlackRock and management firm Greystar were confidential.

The students mostly from Ireland were at a June 2015 birthday party when the balcony collapsed and sent them 50 feet (15 meters) down to the street. Seven others were injured.

Previous tenants reported seeing mushrooms on the balcony, indicating rotting wood.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dead included cousins Olivia Burke of Ireland and Ashley Donohoe of California.

Attorneys for the Donohoe family say they'll continue pushing for changes to building codes and reporting requirements for shoddy construction work.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

    Charles Manson was a constant dark presence in pop culture for decades after his arrest in the gruesome Tate-LaBianca murders.

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture
New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 2:10

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video