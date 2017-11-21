National

Virginia store cancels rare sneaker release because of crowd

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 06:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

The first exclusive release of a rare sneaker has been canceled in Virginia after police were called to help control the crowd.

News outlets report the line outside Need Supply Co. in Richmond began Monday, ahead of the launch of the Nike Air Max 97/1 that was scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. The store canceled the release just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, citing a rowdy crowd that Richmond police said had grown to nearly 500 by 2:30 a.m.

The shoe was designed by Richmond native Sean Wotherspoon, who was scheduled to be at the event. The shoes will be sold in Los Angeles, too, before a global release set for March 2018.

The store said it will announce a new release date on social media.

