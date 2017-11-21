National

More charges filed against woman in Missouri teen's suicide

November 21, 2017 09:59 AM

COLUMBIA, Mo.

More charges have been filed against the former manager of a small-town Missouri Dairy Queen accused of bullying a teenage employee who later killed himself.

A special prosecutor filed aggravated stalking, third-degree assault and harassment charges Monday against Harley Branham. She was charged in February with involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 21 death of 17-year-old Kenneth Suttner.

A felony complaint alleges that Branham harassed Suttner before he fatally shot himself outside his family's home. Branham testified during a coroner's inquest that she never bullied Suttner and that he seemed not to be bothered by jokes. Other witnesses said he'd been bullied for years at school and at work in Fayette.

Branham's preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week. Her attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

