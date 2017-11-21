Anthony Berry, 16, was adopted Friday by his former teacher in Beaumont, Texas.
Anthony Berry, 16, was adopted Friday by his former teacher in Beaumont, Texas. ABC News Youtube screenshot
Anthony Berry, 16, was adopted Friday by his former teacher in Beaumont, Texas. ABC News Youtube screenshot

National

He’d been in foster care since age 9. ‘How many kids my age get adopted nowadays?’

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 21, 2017 10:56 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

On Adoption Day, the Jefferson County Courthouse, about 85 miles east of Houston, was decked out like a scene from The Wizard of Oz, ready for a celebration after the group of foster kids and their foster parents lined up outside were to be formally joined as families, according to KBMT-TV.

One of those foster kids, 16-year-old Anthony, was well past his days of playing pretend, but he was every bit as excited as the littler ones.

“I really couldn’t sleep last night,” Anthony, who officially became Anthony Berry Friday after his former teacher adopted him, told ABC News. “I told moms, ‘I don’t think I’m going to be able to sleep.’ She was like, ‘I don’t think I am, either.’”

Bennie Berry was Anthony’s English teacher at Pathways Learning Center in Beaumont, according to KBMT. He didn’t think he even wanted to be adopted until he met Bennie in Nov. 2016, according to ABC News.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But in January, he asked her to look at the state adoption web site with him.

“At first I thought he was making jokes until he actually explained the situation,” Bennie Berry told multiple news outlets. “And then we struck a deal. Finish your assignment, and you can show me the website.”

How’s that for motivation?

The 18 children adopted in Beaumont on Friday were part of what has become known as National Adoption Day, an effort celebrated in over 400 U.S. cities to find foster children forever homes and bring awareness to the more than 110,000 children in foster care throughout the country.

In Toledo, Ohio, a family of five officially came together on National Adoption Day as well, after a boy caught his 21-year-old father choking his younger brother during a domestic dispute, according to WTOL-TV. Kevin, Kingston and their little sister Ka’Liah, the newest addition to the family, are all Martins now, and celebrated the occasions in Judge Jack Puffenberger’s courtroom Friday.

In Texas alone, according to a release from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, 5,395 children have been adopted in 2017, and 6,685 more are awaiting adoption.

More Videos

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

Pause
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter 1:39

Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter

Springfield Elementary students talking turkey 7:55

Springfield Elementary students talking turkey

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 2:20

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 2:55

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte

  • Daring escape from Ukraine brings an orphan to her new family

    As an orphan in Ukraine, Ana Katruk was deemed unadoptable. But thanks to much hard work and prayer, she’s now officially the daughter of Mike and Kristy Johnson of Cary, NC.

Daring escape from Ukraine brings an orphan to her new family

As an orphan in Ukraine, Ana Katruk was deemed unadoptable. But thanks to much hard work and prayer, she’s now officially the daughter of Mike and Kristy Johnson of Cary, NC.

Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

More Videos

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

Pause
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter 1:39

Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter

Springfield Elementary students talking turkey 7:55

Springfield Elementary students talking turkey

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 2:20

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 2:55

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte

  • Las Vegas Trail project, adoption changes couple's lives

    The 14-year-old girl featured in the Star-Telegram's recent expose on Las Vegas Trail, who was kidnapped, forced into prostitution and pregnant at age 13, is on the verge of being adopted by her foster parents, Lin and Rick Humphrey of Athens. The couple took in the girl and her 10-month-old son Destin nearly one year ago, and are in

Las Vegas Trail project, adoption changes couple's lives

The 14-year-old girl featured in the Star-Telegram's recent expose on Las Vegas Trail, who was kidnapped, forced into prostitution and pregnant at age 13, is on the verge of being adopted by her foster parents, Lin and Rick Humphrey of Athens. The couple took in the girl and her 10-month-old son Destin nearly one year ago, and are in

Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

Pause
Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter 1:39

Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter

Springfield Elementary students talking turkey 7:55

Springfield Elementary students talking turkey

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 2:11

Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show 2:20

Anne Springs Close Greenway hosts Fall Horse Show

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte 2:55

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte

  • Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

    Charles Manson was a constant dark presence in pop culture for decades after his arrest in the gruesome Tate-LaBianca murders.

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video