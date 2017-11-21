Rihanna posted about Cyntoia Brown on her Instagram page.
Why celebrities are rallying for this convicted killer serving life in prison

By Mandy Matney

November 21, 2017 04:14 PM

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West and Rihanna took to social media Tuesday to advocate for a woman who was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 for killing the man who had purchased her for sex.

Cyntoia Brown was 16 when she was tried as an adult in Nashville and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Mitchell Allen, according to the Tennessean. She admitted to the murder at the time.

Filmmaker Dan Birman spent seven years documenting Cyntoia Brown's case for his PBS Documentary “ Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story” that was released in 2011, according to Fox 17. In the film, Brown admitted to the murder, but said she was scared for her life after years of abuse as a teenage sex worker.

The documentary helped change child sex trafficking laws in Tennessee so that Brown would have been seen as a victim of sex trafficking in the eyes of the state if she faced trial today, according to Newsweek.

But the new laws haven’t helped Brown, who is now 29 and still in prison.

At least two celebrities started advocating for Brown this week after Fox 17’s investigation was published with the hashtag #FREECYNTOIABROWN.

Rihanna wrote on Instagram that “something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life.”

Kim Kardashian wrote that she has already contacted her lawyer to help get Brown released.

More than 119,000 people have signed an online petition to Pres. Donald Trump, the U.S. House of Representatives, and the U.S. Senate to bring attention to Brown’s case.

