They mailed a dog’s head for rabies testing months ago. It’s still lost in the mail, they say.

Losing a Christmas present or a paycheck in the mail is a headache.
Losing a potentially rabid dog head in the mail, though? That’s a nightmare that a Texas veterinary clinic had to endure this year, putting the lives of staff at risk, they say, and costing them around $80,000, KLTV reports.
The box wasn’t little, either. It was just slightly smaller than a human torso, staff at the Bright Star Veterinary Clinic in Sulphur Springs, Texas, told NBC 5. It was mailed months ago, staff said, and it still hasn’t turned up.
“I’m pretty sure it says ‘rabies head to be shipped off to Austin,’” Heather Brinkman, the office manager, said in an interview with NBC 5. “It usually does, because they know how critical it is to get to overnight.”
Never miss a local story.
A rabies diagnosis for a family pet is not unheard of in Texas, where there were around 30 laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease in cats and dogs in 2016, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Rabies was far more common in rural and suburban areas than in cities, Texas data showed.
Staff at the veterinary clinic had been handling a dog whose owner brought it in with symptoms of rabies, Dr. Leah Larsen, a veterinarian at the clinic, told NBC 5.
“My technician was in the room and just basically pointing out the feet to the owner, when the dog lunged and bit her hand,” Larsen told NBC 5.
Rabies impacts the central nervous system, according the Mayo Clinic, and it’s spread through the saliva of an infected animal — generally through a bite, like the injury that the lab technician sustained.
Symptoms of rabies include fever, headache, nausea, confusion, hyperactivity, excessive salivation and hallucinations, according to Mayo Clinic. But once those symptoms start to appear, it’s already too late. At that point, the disease is almost always deadly.
Because the dog was already very ill, the owner and veterinarian decided to euthanize the dog so it could be tested for rabies — and so the technician who had been bitten could find out quickly whether or not she needed a rabies vaccine, NBC 5 reports.
The staff did what they had to do, KLTV reports: They removed the dog’s head, boxed it up, and used a local shipping company to send it off to the state lab in Austin on a Tuesday, hoping for results as soon as possible. There’s even a tracking number showing it got sent.
But when the vet’s office didn’t hear back within 24 hours, they began to worry, according to KLTV. That was the usual window for getting test results back, and any rabies vaccinations needed to be administered within a week of exposure.
“Once that window has passed, there's nothing we can do. This is a fatal disease,” Larsen told NBC 5.
When they called the lab in Austin on a Friday to check in, they learned the box had never arrived, KLTV reports.
At that point, everyone at the clinic who had handled or been exposed to the dog had to get vaccinated, according to KLTV — an $80,000 cost in medical expenses and lost staff time, the office manager said.
But it’s worth the cost, given how deadly rabies can be. Just last month in Florida, someone died after a bat bit them and exposed them to rabies because they didn’t immediately seek medical attention, Live Science reports.
Between 40,000 to 50,000 people in the U.S. get those post-exposure rabies shots each year suspecting they may have been exposed to the virus, according to the Durham Herald-Sun, costing each patient thousands of dollars.
Anyone who suspects they’ve been infected with rabies should thoroughly wash the bite wound with soap and water as soon as possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises, as that’s one of the most effective ways to cut the chance of infection.
Vaccination for those who have been exposed includes a weeks-long course of shots in the arm, given just like a flu or Tetanus shot, according to the CDC report.
UPS told NBC 5 that a tracking number was created for the box, but that it never made it into the shipping company’s network.
Comments