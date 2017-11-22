National

Report: NYPD needs more LGBTQ interaction protocols in place

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017

A new report says the New York Police Department has not done enough to roll out protocols that govern interactions with the LGBTQ community.

The report by the Department of Investigation's Inspector General for the NYPD found that not all officers have been instructed on the new procedures.

The revisions to the Patrol Guide were done in 2012 and made changes like requiring officers to address people who are arrested by their preferred name to prohibiting strip searches to determine gender.

The report says the department does not currently track all LGBTQ-related complaints alleging bias by police officers. This makes it difficult to detect violations, and assess possible bias issues against the community.

NYPD Inspector General Philip Eure says the protocols were an important step — but they must be properly implemented.

