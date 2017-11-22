A man is about to launch himself in his homemade rocket to prove the earth is flat

More Videos 5:01 Charles Manson mythology and pop culture Pause 1:20 Watch: Rock Hill students create incredibly loud environment for Winthrop basketball game 1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 0:46 Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 2:11 Highlights: South Pointe smashes Eastside in 4A football playoffs 1:35 Family of USC student killed in DUI crash 1:50 Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:39 Rock Hill students read to cats, dogs at local animal shelter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

SpaceX makes a first with second-hand rocket SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. Meta Viers McClatchy

