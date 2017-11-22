He called a woman racial slurs. Then he encouraged his 4-year-old to join in, police say

Keirian Kelly, a white man, is accused of taunting his 70-year-old neighbor by calling her the n-word.
And he encouraged his 4-year-old son to join in the insults, according to Cleveland, Ohio police. Kelly, according to Cleveland.com, threaten to stab the woman as well.
Kelly was arrested in August and is charged with ethnic intimidation, according to Cuyahoga County court records. Ethnic intimidation is a fifth-degree felony, according to the Ohio State Bar Association. The penalties vary depending on the nature of the crime.
There were multiple incidents of harassment, according to Cleveland.com, starting in June. The threats against the woman began after she accidentally fell onto Kelly’s wife. An argument erupted and racial slurs, including the n-word were hurled.
A security guard later called the police after putting Kelly in handcuffs, police said, according to Cleveland.com.
Then on Aug. 10, the woman was walking down a street when Kelly saw her. Kelly then yelled racial slurs and spat on her, Cleveland.com reported. Then he threatened to kill her son. Kelly then also encouraged his 4-year old child to call her the n-word.
According to the FBI, hate crimes have seen an increase. In 2016, there were 6,100 reported incidents of hate crimes, while in 2015, there were more than 5,800. Of the hate crimes categorized by Race/Ethnicity/Ancestry, 50.2 percent were motivated by anti-Black or African American bias, the FBI reported.
“No person should have to fear being violently attacked because of who they are, what they believe, of how they worship,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.
Children often inherit racist ideas from their parents, according to a 2007 study called “White children's alignment to the perceived racial attitudes of the parents: Closer to the mother than the father.”
However, some parents are trying to adjust their attitudes on race through the use of a program called Racists Anonymous, started by the Reverend Ron Buford, a black man, according to Mother Jones.
The program uses the Alcoholics Anonymous model except applied to racism.
