National

Your holidays just got a little Dillier. Bud Light’s ‘Dilly Dilly’ is back

By Matthew Martinez

November 23, 2017 04:16 PM

We have reached peak “Dilly Dilly.”

First, Bud Light’s new catchphrase mysteriously invaded conversations from the water cooler to the comments on Facebook and became the 2017 version of “Whassup” after the Game-of-Thrones-ish, but mindlessly funny “Banquet” commercial debuted in August.

Then Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Ben Roethlisberger vaulted “Dilly Dilly” back into the viral stratosphere when he called his now-famous “Dilly Dilly” audible during the fourth quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans.

Now, just in time for the football trypto-fans, Thanksgiving’s version of zombies, to take their seats on the couch and spend the rest of the afternoon entranced by flickering lights and fast football men, “Dilly Dilly” has made its onscreen return.

And it takes viewers straight into the “Pit of Misery” for its holiday message. That message is one of hope, because no matter how bad a friend the crown hath decreed you to be, apparently there’s still beer in the Pit of Misery.

It’s just funny enough to keep the “Dilly Dilly” magic going.

Adweek reported that the phrase’s use on social media reached a peak this week, accounting for 100,000 Google searches per week and about 45,000 YouTube searches per week. But you wouldn’t be a fool to predict another spike in the catchphrase’s use everywhere, from annoying coworkers to annoying group texts.

One thing we know for sure, though, after watching the sequel, is.... Kevin definitely cried. Oh, he cried.

Dilly Dilly and Happy Holidays!

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 1:41

Device helps cancer patients keep their hair

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 1:13

Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 5:08

Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 1:34

Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say

Behind the scenes with South Pointe football (promo) 0:19

Behind the scenes with South Pointe football (promo)

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal 0:46

Chester County volunteers pitch in to serve special Thanksgiving week meal

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road 0:33

Watch: Keshawn Veal explains South Pointe football’s motivation playing on the road

