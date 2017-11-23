‘I made my Marine proud:’ A man in handcuffs busted into her home. He didn’t stay long

More Videos 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play Pause 1:41 Device helps cancer patients keep their hair 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 1:13 Fort Mill students marched in New York for Thanksgiving 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 5:08 Watch: colorful South Pointe assistant football coach Gerald Peake mic’d up 3:42 Rock Hill police arrest three suspects, charge one with murder in apartment shooting 1:34 Food stability is 'security issue' for nation, South Carolina farmers say 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 2:39 How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody Coriana Kretschmer was watching a sitcom Wednesday afternoon when a real-life Police drama spilled into her living room. An intruder who had just escaped from police custody walked into their house. Coriana Kretschmer was watching a sitcom Wednesday afternoon when a real-life Police drama spilled into her living room. An intruder who had just escaped from police custody walked into their house.

Coriana Kretschmer was watching a sitcom Wednesday afternoon when a real-life Police drama spilled into her living room. An intruder who had just escaped from police custody walked into their house.