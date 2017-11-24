National

Suspect arrested after Texas trooper killed on the job

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 01:30 AM

FAIRFIELD, Texas

A Texas state trooper is dead after he was shot during a Thanksgiving traffic stop in East Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 41-year-old Trooper Damon Allen was killed Thursday following a traffic stop on Interstate 45 near Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Dallas. Authorities say Allen was shot with a rifle and died at the scene.

The suspect was apprehended Thursday night near Prairie View, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Fairfield. DPS identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dabrett Black of Lindale, Texas. Officials say Black is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

DPS says Allen joined the department in 2002 and was married with three children.

