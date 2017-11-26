More Videos 0:40 York County Library Food for Fines in December Pause 0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson 1:24 Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:35 Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game 1:40 Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business 0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 5:19 Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 3:09 Rock Hill mayor: Recent fatal shooting was ‘tipping point’ for concerned downtown residents Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald

