1,000 job openings, some paying $100k or more - and no takers.

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

