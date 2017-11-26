So, you want a live Christmas tree? What about the 25,000 bugs it could have on it?

More Videos 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem Pause 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson 1:52 Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field 1:24 Renew Our Community director talks about its mission following nearby shooting 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:35 Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game 0:40 York County Library Food for Fines in December 1:40 Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business 0:30 Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

When it comes to Lowcountry Christmas trees, be choosy. Milledge Morris, owner of The Family Tree Christmas Tree Farm on Lady’s Island, has been planting and selling trees since 1981. Morris has a variety of trees, five of which are grown at his farm. Here is a breakdown of trees that you’ll be able to find if you don’t wait till the last minute. Milledge Morris, owner of The Family Tree Christmas Tree Farm on Lady’s Island, has been planting and selling trees since 1981. Morris has a variety of trees, five of which are grown at his farm. Here is a breakdown of trees that you’ll be able to find if you don’t wait till the last minute. Drew Martin Staff video

Milledge Morris, owner of The Family Tree Christmas Tree Farm on Lady’s Island, has been planting and selling trees since 1981. Morris has a variety of trees, five of which are grown at his farm. Here is a breakdown of trees that you’ll be able to find if you don’t wait till the last minute. Drew Martin Staff video