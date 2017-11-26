FILE - This undated photo released by the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections shows John Bivins. Authorities say two jail inmates, Bivins and Tramel McClough, who escaped from a suburban Silicon Valley courthouse in a waiting vehicle on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, have been captured.
FILE - This undated photo released by the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections shows John Bivins. Authorities say two jail inmates, Bivins and Tramel McClough, who escaped from a suburban Silicon Valley courthouse in a waiting vehicle on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, have been captured. Santa Clara County Department of Corrections via AP, File)
FILE - This undated photo released by the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections shows John Bivins. Authorities say two jail inmates, Bivins and Tramel McClough, who escaped from a suburban Silicon Valley courthouse in a waiting vehicle on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, have been captured. Santa Clara County Department of Corrections via AP, File)

National

Second California inmate in brazen courthouse getaway caught

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 09:55 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

The second of two California inmates who made a brazen courthouse getaway was caught in a San Francisco Bay Area suburb, authorities said Sunday.

The Santa Clara County sheriff's office posted on social media that U.S. marshals arrested John Bivins in San Leandro about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco. The sheriff's office did not provide further details and a department spokesman did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

Bivins, 47, and Tramel McClough, 46, escaped from a deputy Nov. 6 escorting them through a hallway outside a Silicon Valley courtroom for a hearing. The men ran through an emergency exit, down stairs and outside to a waiting car before abandoning the vehicle for a U-Haul moving van and fleeing the Palo Alto courthouse.

Highway patrol officers in Stockton caught McClough last week when the men were spotted driving. McClough ditched the car and ran into a Walmart, where he was caught. But Bivins took the wheel and escaped.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials said the men were held without bail after robbing a Verizon store of $64,000 in merchandise in February.

The escape was the latest setback for the sheriff's department. Four inmates escaped from the county's main jail last year by cutting through metal bars and rappelling with a rope made of clothing and sheets.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

    They did it again: a family of lynxes who shot to online stardom after visiting Alaska photographer Tim Newton’s deck in September dropped by again in November. This time, Cathy Newton got video as the group played on the deck of the home outside Anchorage.

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture
New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension 2:10

New high blood pressure guidelines mean 30 million more Americans have hypertension

View More Video