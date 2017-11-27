Supreme Court axes suit over Mississippi Confederate emblem

More Videos 1:58 Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play Pause 0:57 Leaky roof doesn't get 87-year-old woman down 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:47 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:42 Drug dealer who fled police before fatal crash gets 28-year sentence 0:43 Man dead in Chester County shooting 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Black woman defends confederate flag purse Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

