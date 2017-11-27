National

Police: 1 of 2 teens suspected in boy's slaying arrested

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:10 PM

November 27, 2017 08:10 PM

CLEVELAND

One of two 15-year-old boys suspected in a shooting in Cleveland that left a 12-year-old boy dead and five other boys wounded has been arrested, while the other is still being sought.

Police say charges including aggravated murder and attempted murder will be pursued against the two teens in connection with the Friday shooting. Officials say one of the suspects was arrested Monday and placed in juvenile detention. The other remains on the loose.

Abdel Bashiti, of Parma, was struck by a stray bullet when he and his father walked outside the father's beauty supply store after gunfire broke out. Police say the five wounded boys were in front of a liquor store next door. Three remain hospitalized.

The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles charged with crimes.

