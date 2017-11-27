She hugged a 92-year-old who had been robbed. But secretly, she was an accomplice, police say

At first glance, she looked like a good Samaritan, police said.
Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police.
Moments earlier, Doris Prendiville, the 92-year-old, had gone to a nearby CVS to buy the Sunday edition of the Boston Globe. But on the way back, a white man in his 30s came out of nowhere, violently shoved Prendiville and her walker to the ground — cracking her sternum — and then fled with her purse, police said.
“It’s violent, he didn’t hold back,” Quincy Police Lt. John Steele told CBS. “She went right down, things go flying up in the air. It’s very disturbing.”
Video shows that, after the attack, Noel-Brown helped Prendiville in her apartment. Noel-Brown can even be seen hugging Prendiville before Noel-Brown leaves.
Prendiville was taken to the hospital with a fractured sternum, according to police. By that point, Noel-Brown was already gone.
But police quickly became suspicious of the woman security footage made look like a good Samaritan.
Why? Because just before the robbery occurred, that same woman was seen walking with the suspected male attacker, police said.
On Nov. 25, about a week after the alleged attack, police spotted the pair of suspected robbers walking on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. Noel-Brown and Markell Cruz, 27, of Somerville, Mass., were both arrested, NECN reports
Noel-Brown and Cruz pleaded not guilty on Monday to a handful of charges, including unarmed robbery, in Quincy District Court, CBS reports. Prosecutors said that the pair was planning to buy heroin with the money they stole from Prendiville.
Cruz is being held without bail, while Noel-Brown is being held on $2,500 cash bail, CBS reported.
Prendiville’s daughter told CBS that the 92-year-old feels more secure now that the suspects are behind bars.
“It makes her feel much better and much safer,” Chris Prendiville said in an interview with CBS. “And she was more concerned at this point, because she knew she was safe where she was, but she was so worried about all her friends, like, ‘If they’re still out there, they could do this to one of my friends.’”
Noel-Brown’s father made what he called a “heartbreaking” decision to report his daughter to police after he recognized her in footage of the robbery and its aftermath, WHDH reported before the arrests.
“Watching the video of the woman falling down was insane. It’s not the way she was brought up,” Noel-Brown’s father, Bill Brown, told WHDH. “I couldn’t live with myself knowing who did it if I didn’t come clean, even if it’s flesh and blood.”
Prendiville’s purse was found next to a nearby Dumpster later that day with $30 to $50 missing, according to Quincy police.
Relatives of Noel-Brown suggested that she had much less to do with the alleged attack than Cruz.
“She had no idea he was going to do that,” Noel-Brown’s grandfather told NECN. “Kayla stayed there and helped her up and that's how they got her picture.”
Brown, Noel-Brown’s father, apologized for his daughter on Monday.
“On behalf of my whole family, I want to apologize to Mrs. Prendiville,” Brown said, according to WHDH. “I’m very, very sorry she had to endure such a horrific crime.”
