This undated photo provided by the Department of Defense shows Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains. The Pentagon said the remains of the American pilot shot down in Europe during World War II are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died. U.S. military officials said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, N.Y. was the 27-year-old pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in April 1945. Department of Defense via AP)

National

Remains of pilot shot down in WWII coming home for burial

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 10:41 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The Pentagon says the remains of an American pilot shot down in Europe during World War II are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died.

U.S. military officials said Tuesday that Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, was the 27-year-old pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in April 1945.

His plane was shot down by enemy fighters near the German town of Ludwigslust. Only one member of the 10-member crew survived.

In 1997, a Pentagon team found aircraft wreckage. Other teams returned in recent years and found bone tissue that was identified as Mains' using DNA samples provided by his family.

His remains will be buried Saturday in the Long Island hamlet of Wading River.

