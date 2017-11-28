Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, left, dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Board OKs plan for LeBron James' 'I Promise' school in Akron

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 09:53 AM

AKRON, Ohio

The school board in LeBron James' Ohio hometown has approved the plan for a public school being created in partnership with the NBA star's foundation.

The LeBron James Family Foundation says the "I Promise" School in Akron will be geared toward educating students who are at risk of falling behind. It will have longer days and begin classes in the summer — weeks before other district schools — to encourage information retention.

It's scheduled to open next fall for third- and fourth-graders and add more grade levels in future years.

The idea is based on the foundation's existing "I Promise" programs that encourage struggling students to stay in school.

A crowd of supporters cheered after the Akron School Board approved the school's plan on Monday.

