Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan holds a news conference in a parking lot behind the Ybor City McDonalds on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Police were questioning an employee at the McDonald's in Ybor City about a gun he brought to the restaurant. Dugan said this development could be connected to the investigation into the Seminole Heights murders.
Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan holds a news conference in a parking lot behind the Ybor City McDonalds on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Police were questioning an employee at the McDonald's in Ybor City about a gun he brought to the restaurant. Dugan said this development could be connected to the investigation into the Seminole Heights murders. Tampa Bay Times via AP Octavio Jones
Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan holds a news conference in a parking lot behind the Ybor City McDonalds on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Police were questioning an employee at the McDonald's in Ybor City about a gun he brought to the restaurant. Dugan said this development could be connected to the investigation into the Seminole Heights murders. Tampa Bay Times via AP Octavio Jones

National

24-year-old man arrested in Tampa serial killings

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 03:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TAMPA, Fla.

Police arrested a man late Tuesday and said they will charge him with murder in a string of killings that have terrorized a neighborhood of Tampa.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced at a news conference that Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, would be charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Police detained Donaldson earlier Tuesday after a tip that he had a gun at a McDonald's restaurant.

Residents and police had been on edge since Oct. 9, when 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell was shot to death. Two days later, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa, was slain. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. On Nov. 14, 60-year-old Ronald Felton was killed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

All of the October victims were either getting on or off a city bus, or were at a bus stop when they were shot, police said.

Dugan said the department had received more than 5,000 tips. He thanked those who called in the tip that led to Donaldson's arrest. No further information was provided about Donaldson.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video