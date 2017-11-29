National

Parents say 3-year-old son was left on school bus for hours

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 02:05 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TAUNTON, Mass.

The parents of a 3-year-old Massachusetts boy say their son was left alone on a school bus for several hours before he was found.

WFXT-TV reports Xavier Ebersold was picked up from his parent's home in Taunton for preschool around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The Ebersolds say their son was marked present at Triumph, Inc.

It wasn't until 11 a.m. that the school called the Ebersolds about Xavier's absence. The child's mother says the program's executive director found their son still on the bus around noon at a lot about 6 miles (9 kilometers) away.

Executive Director Karen Ennis says the school is cooperating with the Ebersolds and licensing authorities. Ennis says staff members involved have been removed from duty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Xavier's mother says she will now drive her son to school.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video