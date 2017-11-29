Garrison Keillor fired over allegations of inappropriate behavior

Minnesota Public Radio confirms it has fired Garrison Keillor after receiving a single “inappropriate behavior” allegation.
Keillor retired in 2016 from hosting duties on “A Prairie Home Companion” after 40 years with the program, but still produced “The Writer’s Almanac” for syndication.
He told The Associated Press about the firing Wednesday before MPR posted a statement to its website confirming his dismissal.
“Last month, MPR was notified of the allegations which relate to Mr. Keillor’s conduct while he was responsible for the production of A Prairie Home Companion,” the statement read. MPR announced that it has severed all business ties with Keillor and canceled contracts with his media companies, including ending rebroadcasts of “The Best of A Prairie Home Companion” and “The Writer’s Almanac.”
The release said MPR also would change the name of future broadcasts of “A Prairie Home Companion,” now hosted by Chris Thile.
On Tuesday, Keillor penned an opinion column for The Washington Post defending Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., who faces some calls to resign after accusation of inappropriate conduct, including an alleged incident during a 2006 USO tour before his election.
“Eleven years later, a talk show host in LA, she goes public, and there is talk of resignation, “ Keillor wrote. “This is pure absurdity, and the atrocity it leads to is a code of public deadliness. No kidding.”
Keillor’s firing comes after a series of shake ups at NPR, including the resignation of NPR’s news chief Mike Oreskes in early November amid allegations of sexual harassment and the ouster of NPR Chief News Editor David Sweeney on Tuesday amid sexual harassment allegations.
