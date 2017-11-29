More Videos

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

National

Matt Lauer accused of sexually harassing staffer during 2014 Olympics

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 29, 2017 02:45 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Multiple outlets have reported that Matt Lauer’s accuser came forward about the former “Today” show anchor sexually harassing her during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in Russia.

The New York Post cited “sources,” PEOPLE also cited a source, and the Wall Street Journal reported that the incident in the complaint from a female staffer that led to NBC firing Lauer Tuesday night took place during the Olympics.

According to the Post, there is still some back-and-forth as to whether the offense should be classified as “sexual assault” or “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a statement that it was the first complaint against Lauer in his 20-plus years at the network, but NBC had “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Reporters at Variety and The New York Times had been investigating allegations about Lauer for several months, according to CNN.

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

View More Video