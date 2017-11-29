He talked panties and politics: Woman shares Facebook messages from Texas politician

More Videos 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 1:52 No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 1:50 Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 0:35 Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Canon

A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Canon