National

Pennsylvania man's loudspeaker broadcast of taps ending

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 06:55 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

GLEN ROCK, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man whose nightly broadcast of taps through loudspeakers led to lawsuit threats and complaints from his neighbors says the recording will play for the last time this week.

Joshua Corney is inviting the public to his Glen Rock home to listen to the recording Thursday night over cookies and hot chocolate. He says he will turn down the recording for his personal use starting Friday.

Corney, a lieutenant commander in the Navy, has been playing the recording for about two years. He added the loudspeakers last spring.

He reached a compromise with the Glen Rock Borough Council on Nov. 15 after they voted to move the playing to a public park as part of a veteran's memorial.

Corney says Thursday's event will start around 8 p.m.

