Nevada rancher refuses judge's offer of release during trial

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 booking file photo provided by the Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office shows Cliven Bundy. Bundy, a Nevada rancher and states' rights figure refused a federal judge's offer to be free on house arrest during his trial with two sons on charges in an armed standoff with government agents that stopped a cattle round-up in 2014. Bundy, 71, declined Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, to be freed while others are still in jail awaiting trial in the case. Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office via AP, File)