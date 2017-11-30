FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 booking file photo provided by the Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office shows Cliven Bundy. Bundy, a Nevada rancher and states' rights figure refused a federal judge's offer to be free on house arrest during his trial with two sons on charges in an armed standoff with government agents that stopped a cattle round-up in 2014. Bundy, 71, declined Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, to be freed while others are still in jail awaiting trial in the case.
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 booking file photo provided by the Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office shows Cliven Bundy. Bundy, a Nevada rancher and states' rights figure refused a federal judge's offer to be free on house arrest during his trial with two sons on charges in an armed standoff with government agents that stopped a cattle round-up in 2014. Bundy, 71, declined Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, to be freed while others are still in jail awaiting trial in the case. Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office via AP, File)
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 booking file photo provided by the Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office shows Cliven Bundy. Bundy, a Nevada rancher and states' rights figure refused a federal judge's offer to be free on house arrest during his trial with two sons on charges in an armed standoff with government agents that stopped a cattle round-up in 2014. Bundy, 71, declined Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, to be freed while others are still in jail awaiting trial in the case. Multnomah County, Ore., Sheriff''s office via AP, File)

National

Nevada rancher refuses judge's offer of release during trial

By KEN RITTER Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:25 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LAS VEGAS

Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy refused a federal judge's offer to be released during his trial on charges involving an armed standoff that stopped a government cattle roundup.

The 71-year-old didn't state his reason in court. But his wife, Carol Bundy, noted in a courthouse hallway that two other sons, Mel and David Bundy, are approaching two years in federal detention.

The family patriarch could have joined son Ammon Bundy and co-defendant Ryan Payne in being freed during the trial. U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro said they can be released Thursday to house arrest with GPS monitoring at homes of Bundy family friends.

Navarro did not say why she reversed her previous detention ruling.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

    Security camera footage showed 26-year-old Kayla Noel-Brown, of Quincy, Mass., helping a 92-year-old woman get back into her apartment building after the woman was brutally robbed on Nov. 19, according to Quincy police. But it turns out the good Samaritan was actually an accomplice in the robbery, say police. Note: No audio.

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:41

92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play 1:58

Lynx family returns to Alaska photographer's deck to play
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video