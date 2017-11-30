Have you seen this missing North Carolina girl?

More Videos 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Pause 1:52 No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:04 Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:50 Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 0:33 Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:35 Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 2:09 Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 0:56 Video shows fatal punch in York County wrongful death suit involving late Vietnam vet 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

